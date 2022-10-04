Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC

Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,847 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 8.0% of Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $8,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,203.8% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 122,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 113,270 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $11,348,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 45,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,872,000 after acquiring an additional 13,660 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $5.65 on Tuesday, hitting $189.68. The company had a trading volume of 81,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,587,964. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $200.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.92. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $179.28 and a 12-month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.