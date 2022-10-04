Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Acquired by Hemington Wealth Management

Hemington Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Hemington Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $2,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VT. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 146.0% during the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at $40,000.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

VT traded up $1.94 on Tuesday, reaching $82.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,093,137. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.21 and its 200 day moving average is $90.85. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $78.87 and a 1 year high of $109.39.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.