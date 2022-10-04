Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Cuts Stock Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 617,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,712 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.24% of Ameren worth $55,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Ameren by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 82,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,497,000 after buying an additional 37,095 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. increased its position in shares of Ameren by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 10,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Ameren by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 216,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,271,000 after purchasing an additional 16,546 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Ameren by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 38,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Ameren by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AEE shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ameren from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ameren from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Ameren from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ameren from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $94.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.13.

Ameren Stock Performance

Ameren stock traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.99. 9,413 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,316,926. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.76. The firm has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.43. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.27 and a fifty-two week high of $99.20.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.51%.

Insider Transactions at Ameren

In other news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total value of $153,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,080.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $5,032,260.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 267,893 shares in the company, valued at $24,964,948.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total transaction of $153,712.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,080.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Ameren

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

