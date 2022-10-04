Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Decreases Holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,107,845 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 696,245 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Chemours were worth $35,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Chemours by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,075,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $569,023,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060,250 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Chemours by 315.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,287,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $76,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,888 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Chemours by 214.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,314,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,374,000 after purchasing an additional 895,847 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Chemours in the 1st quarter worth about $19,175,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Chemours by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,083,843 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,119,000 after purchasing an additional 467,394 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CC traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.93. The stock had a trading volume of 31,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,024,782. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.86. The Chemours Company has a one year low of $22.56 and a one year high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 79.77% and a net margin of 12.72%. Chemours’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.66%.

CC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut their target price on Chemours from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Chemours from $36.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays cut their target price on Chemours from $46.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Chemours from $48.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Chemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.43.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

