Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 615,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,565 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.57% of First American Financial worth $32,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First American Financial by 313.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of First American Financial by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. 87.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FAF. TheStreet cut shares of First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of First American Financial from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of First American Financial from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of First American Financial from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.68.

First American Financial Trading Up 3.0 %

FAF stock traded up $1.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.01. The stock had a trading volume of 5,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,790. First American Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $44.34 and a 1-year high of $81.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.82.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.61. First American Financial had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that First American Financial Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

First American Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This is a positive change from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 25.30%.

First American Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

