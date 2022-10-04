Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $157.57 Million Stake in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,455,115 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,465 shares during the quarter. Kosmos Energy accounts for approximately 2.1% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 5.59% of Kosmos Energy worth $157,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Kosmos Energy by 22.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,401,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $182,639,000 after acquiring an additional 4,679,471 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,255,516 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $102,497,000 after purchasing an additional 581,167 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 291.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,048,295 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,868,000 after purchasing an additional 5,992,660 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 5.4% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 6,940,290 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $49,901,000 after buying an additional 354,207 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,692,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,110,000 after buying an additional 578,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Trading Up 1.8 %

KOS traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,032,731. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a twelve month low of $2.86 and a twelve month high of $8.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kosmos Energy ( NYSE:KOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 58.18% and a net margin of 9.19%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.30 to $8.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays increased their price target on Kosmos Energy from $10.40 to $11.60 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.87.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

