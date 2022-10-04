Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $46.40 Million Position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. reduced its stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,363,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,431 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $46,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 56.3% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 57,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 20,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 222,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after acquiring an additional 6,741 shares during the period. Covea Finance boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 14.0% in the second quarter. Covea Finance now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 9.3% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 2.9% in the second quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 17,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. 98.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Insider Transactions at Elanco Animal Health

In related news, Director R David Hoover bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.18 per share, with a total value of $303,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,201,100. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.18 per share, for a total transaction of $303,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 145,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,201,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajeev A. Modi purchased 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.90 per share, for a total transaction of $99,830.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 41,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,239.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 56,700 shares of company stock valued at $839,630. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Elanco Animal Health Price Performance

ELAN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $37.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of ELAN stock traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $12.82. The company had a trading volume of 138,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,307,364. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of -35.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a one year low of $12.19 and a one year high of $35.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.43 and its 200 day moving average is $20.96.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 7.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elanco Animal Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.