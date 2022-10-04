Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $53.51 Million Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lessened its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 913,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,983 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.36% of Alliant Energy worth $53,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LNT. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.1% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 24,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 22.2% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 7.7% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 12,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 4,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 50,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Argus boosted their price objective on Alliant Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Alliant Energy in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LNT stock traded up $1.09 on Tuesday, hitting $55.42. 15,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,338,256. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.52. Alliant Energy Co. has a one year low of $52.81 and a one year high of $65.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.44.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $943.00 million for the quarter. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 17.79%. Sell-side analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.428 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 61.73%.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

