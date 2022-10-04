Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Reduces Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lowered its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 431,562 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 10,317 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams makes up about 1.3% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.17% of Sherwin-Williams worth $96,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 257.5% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $313.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $335.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $248.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $305.37.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of SHW stock traded up $5.04 on Tuesday, hitting $219.42. The stock had a trading volume of 12,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,653. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $233.41 and its 200-day moving average is $246.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $204.57 and a 52-week high of $354.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by ($0.40). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 82.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.09%.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.