Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Sells 155,661 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,108,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,661 shares during the quarter. Avantor comprises 0.9% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $65,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Avantor during the fourth quarter valued at about $248,301,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Avantor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,845,000. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Avantor by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 3,515,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815,414 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Avantor in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,261,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 20.6% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,112,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

AVTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen cut Avantor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen cut Avantor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group cut their target price on Avantor to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on Avantor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Avantor to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.43.

NYSE AVTR traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.74. The company had a trading volume of 78,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,242,908. Avantor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.54 and a 52 week high of $42.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.41.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

