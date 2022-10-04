Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Sells 420,642 Shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. cut its position in shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,910,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420,642 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.68% of Sotera Health worth $37,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Sotera Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sotera Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Sotera Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Sotera Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Sotera Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $317,000. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SHC. TheStreet lowered Sotera Health from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Wolfe Research lowered Sotera Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sotera Health from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Sotera Health from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.86.

Shares of NYSE SHC traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,974,672. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.91. Sotera Health has a 12-month low of $6.78 and a 12-month high of $27.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.34.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 41.00% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $266.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sotera Health will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

