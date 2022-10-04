Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Sells 78,175 Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,889,945 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 78,175 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $27,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 92.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on Old National Bancorp to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. TheStreet raised Old National Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Old National Bancorp to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

In other Old National Bancorp news, Director Thomas Lynn Brown purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.74 per share, for a total transaction of $251,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,016. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ONB traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.34. The company had a trading volume of 28,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,687,618. Old National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.22 and a 52 week high of $20.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.80.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $430.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.35 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 18.42%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.90%.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

