Wagerr Trading 4% Lower This Week (WGR)

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. During the last seven days, Wagerr has traded 4% lower against the dollar. One Wagerr coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0168 or 0.00000083 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wagerr has a market capitalization of $4.13 million and $825.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wagerr alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00086116 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00064748 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00030301 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00017934 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00007711 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Wagerr Coin Profile

Wagerr uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 245,978,543 coins. The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wagerr’s official message board is news.wagerr.com. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wagerr

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees.In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wagerr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wagerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wagerr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.