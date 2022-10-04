Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) Shares Gap Down to $8.80

Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.80, but opened at $8.55. Waldencast shares last traded at $8.55, with a volume of 6 shares.

WALD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Waldencast in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on shares of Waldencast in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Waldencast in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Waldencast in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.41.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WALD. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its stake in Waldencast by 160.8% in the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,092,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906,998 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Waldencast by 4.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,821,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,943,000 after acquiring an additional 72,975 shares during the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its stake in Waldencast by 3.4% in the first quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 1,365,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,528,000 after acquiring an additional 45,191 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Waldencast by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,097,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,896,000 after acquiring an additional 126,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Waldencast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,689,000.

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. a skin care company, provides advanced skin care treatments. Its products are designed to help minimize the appearance of premature skin aging, skin damage, hyperpigmentation, acne, and sun damage primarily available through dermatologists, plastic surgeons, medical spas, and other skin care professionals.

