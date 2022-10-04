Walker Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 44,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,777,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $427,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $23,659,000. Smart Money Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% during the first quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $227,508,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of VOO stock traded up $8.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $345.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,275,932. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $367.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $373.64. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $328.12 and a 1-year high of $441.26.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

