Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by PrairieView Partners LLC

PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 773 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 20,051 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 16,709 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 843,854 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $122,097,000 after buying an additional 52,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,259 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after buying an additional 6,264 shares in the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total value of $587,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 268,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,038,431.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $1,233,401.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,507,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,522,030.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total value of $587,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 268,183 shares in the company, valued at $36,038,431.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,156,499 shares of company stock valued at $297,863,113 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Walmart from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Walmart from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.41.

NYSE WMT opened at $134.61 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.45.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

