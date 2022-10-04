WASHINGTON TRUST Co Grows Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 160.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,935 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI stock traded up $5.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $189.31. 128,344 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,587,964. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $200.75 and its 200 day moving average is $203.92. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $179.28 and a 1 year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

