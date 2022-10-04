WASHINGTON TRUST Co Has $6.59 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,389 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $6,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 189.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 23,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 15,492 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $431,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $2.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.33. 282,123 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,727,078. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.92. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $121.45.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

