Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Bought by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 282.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,248 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $7,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 11,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 63,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,722,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 4,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 42,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,468,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Price Performance

NYSE:WM traded up $3.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $168.54. 8,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,861,846. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.58 and a 52-week high of $175.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $169.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $69.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.75.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Waste Management had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WM. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price target on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Waste Management from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Management news, EVP John J. Morris sold 22,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.82, for a total transaction of $3,871,046.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,211,187.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $33,329.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,439 shares in the company, valued at $8,437,261.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 22,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.82, for a total value of $3,871,046.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,211,187.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,067 shares of company stock worth $9,292,271. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.