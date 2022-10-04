Waterfront Wealth Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 169,956,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,163,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,820 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 93,972,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,798,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597,108 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,038,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030,248 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 59,308,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,637,000 after purchasing an additional 8,842,206 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,372,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,867,000 after purchasing an additional 741,876 shares during the period.



Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $1.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,035,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,128,777. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.97 and a 12-month high of $53.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.94.

