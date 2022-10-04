Waterfront Wealth Inc. Has $678,000 Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,450 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 84.0% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 150.0% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Up 3.6 %

ZBH traded up $3.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.15. 23,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,157,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.81. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $100.39 and a one year high of $151.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.46, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.73.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $114.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.50.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

