Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0559 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EAD traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.46. 5,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,739. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $6.15 and a 12-month high of $9.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 19.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 356,187 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 56,911 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $803,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 7.3% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 70,300 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at $404,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 8.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,004 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 3,781 shares during the last quarter.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below investment grade debt securities, high-yield debt securities, loans and preferred stocks rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Group.

