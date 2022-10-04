Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a growth of 13.5% from the August 31st total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Global High Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 12.3% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 668,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,710,000 after acquiring an additional 73,433 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 483,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after buying an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 302,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after buying an additional 48,568 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 163,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 151,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 56,663 shares during the period.

Get Western Asset Global High Income Fund alerts:

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Trading Up 1.7 %

EHI stock traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $6.67. 77,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,022. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $6.44 and a 12 month high of $10.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.54.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Announces Dividend

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st.

(Get Rating)

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.