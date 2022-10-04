WoodTrust Financial Corp Acquires 1,422 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $126.78 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $123.27 and a 1 year high of $151.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.76 and a 200-day moving average of $138.71.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

