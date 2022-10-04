WoodTrust Financial Corp Buys 5,579 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 68,845 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,579 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up 1.9% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $8,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 442.9% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE:WMT opened at $132.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $132.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WMT. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.41.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 271,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total transaction of $37,723,764.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 285,336,824 shares in the company, valued at $39,713,179,164.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 271,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total transaction of $37,723,764.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 285,336,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,713,179,164.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $1,233,401.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,507,454 shares in the company, valued at $191,522,030.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,156,499 shares of company stock worth $297,863,113. 47.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

