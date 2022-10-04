WoodTrust Financial Corp Grows Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,415 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 690.9% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $410.79.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $299.15 on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $277.84 and a twelve month high of $426.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $330.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $318.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.35.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.99 by $0.74. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 27.75%. The business had revenue of $11.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $15.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 22.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 87,974 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $2,182,634.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 610,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,158,289.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 793,689 shares of company stock valued at $23,413,742 in the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

