xWIN Finance Trading Down 1.6% Over Last 7 Days (XWIN)

xWIN Finance (XWIN) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. xWIN Finance has a market cap of $37.23 million and approximately $405,300.00 worth of xWIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, xWIN Finance has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One xWIN Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.60 or 0.00002986 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

xWIN Finance Profile

xWIN Finance (CRYPTO:XWIN) is a coin. It was first traded on February 14th, 2021. xWIN Finance’s total supply is 62,000,000 coins. The official website for xWIN Finance is xwin.finance/#. xWIN Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

xWIN Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xWin is a fund management platform built using Binance Smart Chain that helps investors to invest in ETF-like vault, stake on various liquidity pools and farm to get rewards.”

