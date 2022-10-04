Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Purchased by WoodTrust Financial Corp

WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,094 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Zoetis by 1,448.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,307,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,939,000 after buying an additional 4,964,646 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,067,881,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Zoetis by 171.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,335,000 after buying an additional 2,102,306 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,000,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Zoetis by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,766,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,876,755,000 after buying an additional 1,450,749 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total transaction of $390,623.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,269,818.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total value of $390,623.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,269,818.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $55,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,167 shares of company stock valued at $2,190,623. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Stock Up 2.1 %

ZTS stock opened at $151.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $70.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.32, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $163.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.40. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $147.77 and a one year high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 49.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.00.

Zoetis Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

