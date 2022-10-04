ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) COO Sells $746,940.09 in Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 17,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $746,940.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 577,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,230,498.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Joseph Christopher Hays also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 45,701 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total transaction of $2,011,301.01.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Performance

ZI traded up $2.07 on Tuesday, hitting $45.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,743,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,981,406. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.25. The firm has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.31. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.31 and a 12 month high of $79.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $267.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.45 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 13.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 138.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 78,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 45,822 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 515,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,267,000 after purchasing an additional 57,597 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 37,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 14,487 shares during the period. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZI. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $68.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $81.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.89.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

