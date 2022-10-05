105,476 Shares in Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Purchased by Silverarc Capital Management LLC

Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 105,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,888,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Day One Biopharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Day One Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.2 %

Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.48. 5,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,597. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.53. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.44 and a 52 week high of $28.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

Day One Biopharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DAWN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.11). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Xi L.P. Canaan sold 106,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total transaction of $2,512,708.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,469,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,246,924.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Xi L.P. Canaan sold 106,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total transaction of $2,512,708.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,469,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,246,924.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 1,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $35,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,261,292 shares in the company, valued at $25,225,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,257,430 shares of company stock valued at $25,345,175 in the last 90 days. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DAWN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 20th.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.