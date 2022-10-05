12,900 Shares in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Bought by Mattern Wealth Management LLC

Mattern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCFC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,026,809 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,838,000 after buying an additional 93,848 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,902,827 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $58,348,000 after purchasing an additional 106,245 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,072,375 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $46,007,000 after purchasing an additional 146,982 shares in the last quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,750,983 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $35,195,000 after purchasing an additional 36,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,742,392 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $35,022,000 after purchasing an additional 50,418 shares in the last quarter. 70.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

OceanFirst Financial Stock Performance

Shares of OCFC traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.35. 2,449 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,965. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $18.24 and a twelve month high of $24.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.65.

OceanFirst Financial Increases Dividend

OceanFirst Financial ( NASDAQ:OCFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $98.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.50 million. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 25.39%. Analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from OceanFirst Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is presently 48.49%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael D. Devlin sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total transaction of $1,236,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,074,069.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OCFC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

OceanFirst Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.