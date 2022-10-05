1,696 Shares in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Purchased by Summit Financial Strategies Inc.

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,696 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

IBM stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.85. 58,920 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,254,593. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $114.56 and a 52-week high of $145.00. The stock has a market cap of $112.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.38 and its 200 day moving average is $132.79.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Societe Generale dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $118.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Business Machines

In other news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

