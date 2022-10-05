2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Receives $22.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TWOU. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on 2U from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded 2U from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on 2U from $40.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Macquarie cut 2U from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on 2U from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th.

2U Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of 2U stock opened at $6.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $511.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.04. 2U has a 1-year low of $5.66 and a 1-year high of $34.91.

Institutional Trading of 2U

2U ( NASDAQ:TWOU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.07. 2U had a negative return on equity of 20.64% and a negative net margin of 32.55%. The firm had revenue of $241.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that 2U will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of 2U by 105.6% in the first quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 370,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,914,000 after buying an additional 190,000 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in 2U during the first quarter valued at $1,890,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in 2U during the first quarter valued at $1,266,000. Jeneq Management LP acquired a new stake in 2U during the first quarter valued at $675,000. Finally, American Trust boosted its position in 2U by 25.3% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 14,257 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

