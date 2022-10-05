37,000 Shares in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Bought by Olstein Capital Management L.P.

Olstein Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,303,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth about $1,545,000. Cortland Associates Inc. MO acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter worth about $44,606,000. Finally, James Hambro & Partners acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at about $379,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $222.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Monday, September 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $227.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $237.00 to $218.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.00.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WTW traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $212.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,600. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a one year low of $187.89 and a one year high of $249.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $209.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.94.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.01. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 39.87% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Willis Towers Watson Public

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Gene H. Wickes sold 13,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total transaction of $2,888,741.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,034,938.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Gene H. Wickes sold 398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $87,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,944,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gene H. Wickes sold 13,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total transaction of $2,888,741.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,475 shares in the company, valued at $15,034,938.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,753 shares of company stock valued at $5,581,583. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

