51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 51job (NASDAQ:JOBS – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

51job Price Performance

Shares of JOBS opened at $60.90 on Friday. 51job has a 52-week low of $43.19 and a 52-week high of $79.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 41.43 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Institutional Trading of 51job

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JOBS. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 51job in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of 51job by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of 51job by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of 51job by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FACTORIAL MANAGEMENT Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of 51job during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

51job Company Profile

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, lagou.com, and 51mdd.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

