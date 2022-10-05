555 Shares in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Acquired by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its position in M&T Bank by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in M&T Bank by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in M&T Bank by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC increased its position in M&T Bank by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 24,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in M&T Bank by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Stock Down 0.9 %

MTB traded down $1.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $185.66. 17,327 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,075,666. The stock has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.84. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.49 and a fifty-two week high of $193.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.00.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 23.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.61%.

M&T Bank declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 19th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $187.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on M&T Bank from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on M&T Bank from $280.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at M&T Bank

In other M&T Bank news, Director Gary N. Geisel sold 533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.34, for a total transaction of $100,918.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,740 shares in the company, valued at $3,358,891.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 21,116 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,800,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,104,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary N. Geisel sold 533 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.34, for a total value of $100,918.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,740 shares in the company, valued at $3,358,891.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,656 shares of company stock worth $5,604,091 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

