5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM) Shares Up 28.5%

5E Advanced Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Rating) shares were up 28.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.69 and last traded at $13.69. Approximately 4 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 331,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of 5E Advanced Materials in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company.

Get 5E Advanced Materials alerts:

5E Advanced Materials Trading Down 4.7 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About 5E Advanced Materials

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FEAM. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in 5E Advanced Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in 5E Advanced Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,586,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in 5E Advanced Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,033,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in 5E Advanced Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in 5E Advanced Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,229,000. Institutional investors own 13.21% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

5E Advanced Materials Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It focuses on the Fort Cady project located in Southern California. The company was formerly known as American Pacific Borates Limited.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 5E Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5E Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.