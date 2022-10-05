5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM) Shares Up 28.5%

5E Advanced Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Rating) shares were up 28.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.69 and last traded at $13.69. Approximately 4 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 331,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.65.
Separately, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of 5E Advanced Materials in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.70.
5E Advanced Materials Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It focuses on the Fort Cady project located in Southern California. The company was formerly known as American Pacific Borates Limited.
