61,962 Shares in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Bought by Jackson Square Capital LLC

Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 61,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,605,000. Royalty Pharma comprises about 1.1% of Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the first quarter worth $498,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 81.5% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 18,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 8,350 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 284,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,074,000 after purchasing an additional 4,772 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC grew its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 9.2% in the first quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 6,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,739,000. Institutional investors own 54.94% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Royalty Pharma news, major shareholder 1978 Sicaf Sif S.A. – Gg St Gg sold 1,994 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $87,736.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,924,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,663,744. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mario Germano Giuliani sold 32,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total value of $1,337,942.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,077,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,566,597. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 1978 Sicaf Sif S.A. – Gg St Gg sold 1,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $87,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,924,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,663,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,809,116 shares of company stock valued at $75,989,320. Company insiders own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma Stock Performance

Royalty Pharma Dividend Announcement

RPRX stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.81. The company had a trading volume of 26,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,005,925. The firm has a market cap of $25.39 billion, a PE ratio of 54.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 19.22 and a current ratio of 19.22. Royalty Pharma plc has a 12 month low of $34.86 and a 12 month high of $44.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is 98.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a report on Monday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.43.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Featured Articles

