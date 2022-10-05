74,482 Shares in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Bought by Jackson Square Capital LLC

Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 74,482 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,336,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HAL. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Halliburton during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Halliburton during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Halliburton during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Halliburton by 115.1% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 940 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HAL traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.14. 596,180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,628,231. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $20.77 and a 1 year high of $43.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. Halliburton had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Halliburton will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. ATB Capital raised their price target on Halliburton to $46.50 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Halliburton from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Halliburton from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Stephens cut their price objective on Halliburton to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Halliburton from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.53.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

