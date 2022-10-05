AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.53-3.57 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57. AbbVie also updated its FY22 guidance to $13.76-13.96 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $1.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.33. 4,761,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,863,884. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. AbbVie has a 52-week low of $106.86 and a 52-week high of $175.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.80. The company has a market cap of $253.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.67.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AbbVie will post 14.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.89%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. Barclays dropped their target price on AbbVie to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $159.06.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $989,000. First Command Bank boosted its stake in AbbVie by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

