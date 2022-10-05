Absher Wealth Management LLC Buys 6,444 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Absher Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,444 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company comprises approximately 3.6% of Absher Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $18,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,247,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,206,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 68,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,492,000 after buying an additional 29,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 75.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of DE stock traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $359.19. 12,573 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,300,276. The stock has a market cap of $108.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $356.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $359.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $283.81 and a 12 month high of $446.76.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.64 by ($0.48). Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The company had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DE. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $365.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $416.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $388.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $416.00 to $439.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $407.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,464,543.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

