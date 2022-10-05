Absher Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,375 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Absher Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,277 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises 0.7% of Absher Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 100.0% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

LOW stock traded up $0.67 on Wednesday, reaching $198.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,073,043. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.15. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $263.31. The firm has a market cap of $122.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.18.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.