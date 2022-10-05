Acute Angle Cloud Price Reaches $0.0090 on Exchanges (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. During the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded up 11.7% against the dollar. Acute Angle Cloud has a market capitalization of $2.26 million and $393,180.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can currently be bought for $0.0090 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,123.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000320 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00020750 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.38 or 0.00270237 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.58 or 0.00137056 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.25 or 0.00726777 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.22 or 0.00607362 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.39 or 0.00245439 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004965 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Profile

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

According to CryptoCompare, “Double-A Chain is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. Telegram | Github | Medium “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

