Add.xyz (ADD) Market Cap Tops $160,134.66

Add.xyz (ADD) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. Over the last seven days, Add.xyz has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. Add.xyz has a total market capitalization of $160,134.66 and approximately $77.00 worth of Add.xyz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Add.xyz coin can currently be bought for about $0.0193 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003260 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010726 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00144359 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $357.51 or 0.01776634 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003903 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004961 BTC.

About Add.xyz

Add.xyz’s genesis date was July 25th, 2020. Add.xyz’s total supply is 10,366,071 coins and its circulating supply is 8,296,071 coins. Add.xyz’s official website is add.xyz. Add.xyz’s official Twitter account is @plutusdefi. Add.xyz’s official message board is medium.com/addxyz/enter-add-xyz-v2-full-stack-defi-aggregation-platform-and-the-first-private-lending-protocol-e8f2c1b0150d.

Buying and Selling Add.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “ADD.xyz serves as ad DeFi aggregation dashboard that plugs in multiple products and Dapps. So the user can explore the DeFi world seamlessly and in privacy.ADD.xyz aims to take composability within Decentralised Finance to the next level. Every major, useful and niche protocol that serves the community all in a single dashboard with the goal of avoiding paying multiple fees, experiencing bad UX/UI and bugs.Add.xyz is a rebranding of PlutusDeFi . Please, visit the announcement page.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Add.xyz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Add.xyz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Add.xyz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

