Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $17.95

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.95 and traded as low as $13.64. Adecco Group shares last traded at $13.91, with a volume of 86,332 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on AHEXY shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Adecco Group from CHF 34.30 to CHF 33.10 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Adecco Group from CHF 35 to CHF 32 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adecco Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.28.

Get Adecco Group alerts:

Adecco Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.88.

Adecco Group Company Profile

Adecco Group ( OTCMKTS:AHEXY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter. Adecco Group had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 2.22%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adecco Group AG will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and North Africa. It offers flexible placement, permanent placement, outsourcing, training, upskilling and reskilling, career transition and workforce transformation, technology consulting and talent, tech academy, digital staffing services, and talent advisory and solutions under the Adecco, Adia, General Assembly, Badenoch + Clark, LHH, pontoon, Spring, and Modis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adecco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.