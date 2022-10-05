AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF (NYSEARCA:DWUS) Stock Price Up 2.7%

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF (NYSEARCA:DWUS – Get Rating) shares rose 2.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.07 and last traded at $31.01. Approximately 2,759 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 2,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.20.
AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF Stock Up 2.5 %
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.09.
