AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.09

AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.09 and traded as high as $7.20. AIkido Pharma shares last traded at $6.91, with a volume of 96,326 shares traded.

AIkido Pharma Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.09.

AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The business services provider reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.50). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AIkido Pharma Inc. will post -4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anthony Hayes acquired 38,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.33 per share, with a total value of $241,856.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,677.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other AIkido Pharma news, Director Soo Yu purchased 44,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.33 per share, with a total value of $284,185.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 52,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,825.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Anthony Hayes purchased 38,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.33 per share, with a total value of $241,856.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,677.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 88,139 shares of company stock valued at $558,357. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AIkido Pharma stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 297,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC owned approximately 0.33% of AIkido Pharma as of its most recent SEC filing. 13.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIkido Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics. The company's pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is developing DHA-dFdC, a pancreatic drug candidate; and KPC34, a small molecule treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

