Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Air T from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

Get Air T alerts:

Air T Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of AIRT stock opened at $19.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.03 million, a P/E ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.17. Air T has a 52 week low of $14.01 and a 52 week high of $32.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.33.

Insider Activity at Air T

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Air T news, Director Raymond E. Cabillot purchased 1,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $30,860.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,763. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Raymond E. Cabillot purchased 1,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $30,860.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,763. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Raymond E. Cabillot purchased 5,000 shares of Air T stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.54 per share, with a total value of $87,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,146 shares in the company, valued at $142,880.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 7,793 shares of company stock worth $130,831. 62.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Air T stock. DCF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. DCF Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Air T worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

About Air T

(Get Rating)

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2022, this segment had 72 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Air T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.