Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Air T from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.
Air T Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of AIRT stock opened at $19.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.03 million, a P/E ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.17. Air T has a 52 week low of $14.01 and a 52 week high of $32.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.33.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Air T stock. DCF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. DCF Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Air T worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.49% of the company’s stock.
About Air T
Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2022, this segment had 72 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.
