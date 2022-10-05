AirDAO Trading Down 22.1% Over Last 7 Days (AMB)

AirDAO (AMB) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. In the last seven days, AirDAO has traded 22.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One AirDAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0170 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular exchanges. AirDAO has a market cap of $20.79 million and approximately $10.08 million worth of AirDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get AirDAO alerts:

Ambrosus (AMB) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000084 BTC.

DAPS Coin (DAPS) traded 175.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Apple (AMB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Uther (UTH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SoilCoin (SOIL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AirDAO Profile

AirDAO is a PoA coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. AirDAO’s total supply is 1,491,696,690 coins and its circulating supply is 1,225,354,047 coins. The official message board for AirDAO is blog.airdao.io. AirDAO’s official Twitter account is @airdao_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. AirDAO’s official website is airdao.io. The Reddit community for AirDAO is https://reddit.com/r/airdao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

AirDAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AirDAO (AMB) is a cryptocurrency . AirDAO has a current supply of 1,491,484,144 with 1,225,117,545 in circulation. The last known price of AirDAO is 0.01691972 USD and is down -5.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $4,868,869.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://airdao.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AirDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AirDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AirDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AirDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.