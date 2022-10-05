Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

ALGT has been the subject of several other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Allegiant Travel from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Melius initiated coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $165.60.

Allegiant Travel Trading Up 8.8 %

NASDAQ ALGT opened at $80.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.98. Allegiant Travel has a twelve month low of $71.84 and a twelve month high of $205.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47 and a beta of 1.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $629.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.46 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 858 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.77, for a total transaction of $98,472.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,849,606.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Allegiant Travel news, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 858 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.77, for a total transaction of $98,472.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,255 shares in the company, valued at $4,849,606.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $182,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,163 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,437.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,646 shares of company stock worth $555,923. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allegiant Travel

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALGT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Allegiant Travel by 220.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,330,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $150,485,000 after acquiring an additional 915,511 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 494,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $80,282,000 after buying an additional 105,120 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 616,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,173,000 after acquiring an additional 95,643 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 597,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,690,000 after acquiring an additional 81,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 291.8% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 92,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,495,000 after acquiring an additional 69,113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

About Allegiant Travel



Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Featured Articles

